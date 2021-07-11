JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Codexis worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Codexis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Codexis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

