JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.06% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 474,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,558,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $56.73.

