JUST (JST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.12 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $112.58 million and approximately $40.12 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00119610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00162128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,717.83 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00959422 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

