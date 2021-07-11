JustLiquidity Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for about $29.98 or 0.00087512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $49,035.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00160759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,269.03 or 1.00046222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00951521 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

