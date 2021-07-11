Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $95,493.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00162195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,229.35 or 1.00199432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00957203 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

