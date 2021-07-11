Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00259311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.