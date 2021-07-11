Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,662 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

