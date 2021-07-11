Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,668 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $278.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $280.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

