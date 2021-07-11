Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

