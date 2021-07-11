Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ASML by 141.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $691.36 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.98. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

