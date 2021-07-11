Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,260,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,887,000 after buying an additional 1,004,671 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

