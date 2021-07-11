Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 11,508 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.14 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

