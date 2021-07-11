KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,708 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $277.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.72. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.