Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93,925 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Trimble by 27.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Trimble by 59.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

