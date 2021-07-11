KeyFi Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $9,219.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00046047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00117796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00162617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.16 or 1.00330015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00965758 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,195,120 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

