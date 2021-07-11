Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 38,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 151,103 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.81 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

