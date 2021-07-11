KickToken [new] Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00053371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00889591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005462 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,497,214,325 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

