Kineko Tops One Day Volume of $34,667.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $34,667.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.34 or 1.00085308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00969590 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,024 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

