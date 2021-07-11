King DAG 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,047.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $18.44 million and $3,047.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.27 or 0.00912633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005438 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.