KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.36% of KLA worth $1,197,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $308.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.10. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

