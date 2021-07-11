KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.76. The company had a trading volume of 726,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

