KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $157.50 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $20.23 or 0.00059182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $157.50 million and $17.38 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00117984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00160475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,138.81 or 0.99858614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $322.41 or 0.00943068 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

