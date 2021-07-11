Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $65.31 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $65.31 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00116564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.12 or 1.00225487 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00961427 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,617,669,107 coins and its circulating supply is 2,484,757,862 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

