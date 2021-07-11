Klever Market Capitalization Tops $160.49 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $160.49 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00118908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00162386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,920.34 or 1.00085308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00969590 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

