Klimatas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $544.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 78% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $9,349.74 and approximately $544.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

