Komodo Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $95.36 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.81 or 0.00329343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00130672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00177537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005868 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,777,646 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.