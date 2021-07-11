Kraton (NYSE:KRA) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kraton and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kraton presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Kraton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kraton is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Risk & Volatility

Kraton has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Kraton shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Kraton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kraton and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton -25.46% 6.17% 1.84% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kraton and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton $1.56 billion 0.82 -$225.60 million $1.29 30.78 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hong Yuan Holding Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kraton.

Summary

Kraton beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging, industrial, and road making applications. This segment also provides tall oil fatty acids; tall oil rosin; distilled tall oil; tall oil pitch; and rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket, as well as produces insoluble maleic-based tackifiers. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives; and dimer acids and terpene fractions for fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, mining fluids, coatings, metalworking fluids, and lubricants. It sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton brand. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

