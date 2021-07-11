Kryll (KRL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,559.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $12,559.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00879517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

