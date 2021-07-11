Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several research firms have commented on KRUS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. On average, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

