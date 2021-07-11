Kylin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $429,290.00 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $18.97 million and $429,290.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,879,555 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.