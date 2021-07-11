LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $339,384.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00160849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,266.16 or 1.00023684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.85 or 0.00945313 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.