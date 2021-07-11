Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552,863 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.1% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.74% of Lam Research worth $2,324,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $612.85 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

