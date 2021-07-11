Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Cap of $20.13 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.44 or 0.00892387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,461,173,651 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars.

