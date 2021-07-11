Lamden (TAU) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $7.45 million and $68,037.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

