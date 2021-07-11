Landbox Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $791,766.67 and approximately $117,733.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00117548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00162798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,973.84 or 1.00001734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00956664 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

