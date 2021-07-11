Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Lantheus worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,276.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 510,890 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,855,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $747,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

