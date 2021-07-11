Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.68% of Lawson Products worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the first quarter worth $53,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $483.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

