Lendefi (LDFI) Market Cap Achieves $1.50 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $85,708.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00117823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00160853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.23 or 1.00035837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00959610 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

