Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $688,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,217 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.