LHT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $142,285.83 and $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006579 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.