Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.