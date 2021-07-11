Lido DAO Token (LDO) One Day Volume Hits $690,963.00

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005784 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $690,963.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00160747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.86 or 1.00112206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00961908 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

