Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.06 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00006021 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $362,725.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00393619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

