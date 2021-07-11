Lightstreams (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $910,398.28 and approximately $341.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.66 or 0.00876329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

