Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Linde by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.72 on Friday, reaching $292.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

