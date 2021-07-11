LINKA Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $369,438.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.57 or 0.00896271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005480 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

