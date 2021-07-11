LiquidApps 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,250.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $13,250.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

