Liquity Reaches One Day Volume of $205,214.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $205,214.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00015201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00116019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,530.42 or 0.99973069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.16 or 0.00950083 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,357,044 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

