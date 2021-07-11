Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0123

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $1,033.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,803.21 or 0.99483110 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 731,215,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.