Litentry Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Litentry has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00007615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a market cap of $59.83 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Litentry alerts:

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

